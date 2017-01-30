Canon urges ‘you be here for him’

Parishioners in the Parish of Glendermott with Newbuildings have been urged to ‘come on board’ with their new Rector, Rev Robert Boyd, who was instituted by the Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, Rt Rev Ken Good, at a Service on Thursday evening.

The appeal was delivered to a packed Glendermott Parish Church by the preacher, Canon Neville Hughes. Among those in the congregation were the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Hilary McClintock, Londonderry’s Deputy Lieutenant, Mrs Jean Davidson, and the new incumbent’s wife May and children Ellen and Reuben.

Also present were a number of former curates at Glendermott, including Canon Walter Quill, who was ordained in the church almost 57 years ago. Dozens of members of Killyman Parish, where Rev Boyd had served as Rector for 12 years, travelled from South Tyrone to attend his institution. Among those who took part in the Service of Institution was Robert Mawhinney, who is one of Glendermott’s oldest parishioners. Mr Mawhinney presented the new Rector with a Bible.

Canon Hughes told the congregation he had known their new Rector for almost 30 years, since they had begun studying for the non-Stipendiary Ministry together back in 1988.

Canon Hughes said the two men had ‘hit it off’ the moment they first met. “Robert was ordained a year before me in 1990. He officiated as an NSM curate in the parish of Derryloran in Cookstown. His friendliness, his approachability, his ability to get on with people soon became very evident to the parishioners in Derryloran.”

He said Rev Boyd – who had been a Canon of St Patrick’s Cathedral in Armagh and honorary secretary of Armagh Diocesan Synod and Council – had been ‘round a few corners’ and that he came to Glendermott and Newbuildings with a great deal of experience outside the church and with a variety of experience inside the church.

Canon Hughes appealed to the parishioners of Glendermott and Newbuildings to support their new Rector through their attendance in church and through words of encouragement.

“He’s going to need your support. So be here on a Sunday for him. Come and support him. As he seeks to bring God’s word to you, you be here for him.”