Call for action as up to 50 young people in Meadow Lane fights

Around 50 young people were involved in fighting in the Meadow Lane area of Portadown last night (Saturday), in what police believe may have been prearranged fights.

They say parents need to make sure they know where their children are, who they are with and what they are doing.

“It is not acceptable. Robust action will be taken,” a spokesperson said.

Cllr Darryn Causby said he, along with Margaret Tinsley and other colleagues, will be requesting an urgent meeting with the PSNI and Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP).

He had met with police just yesterday about the issue, and said what happened last night was a “rerun of last week”.

The problem of young people congregating in the Meadow Lane area at weekends has been an ongoing issue, with reports of drinking and anti-social behaviour.