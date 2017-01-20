Butterfly Lodge ‘provides high standard of holistic care’

A facility bridging the gap between hospital and community care services in Londonderry has been showcasing it services for outgoing Health Minister Michelle O’Neill.

Ms O’Neill visited the new ‘Butterfly Lodge’ in the grounds of Altnagelvin Hospital – a unit for supporting children with complex health care needs.

Health Minister pictured with service user Ciaran Curran and his dad Kevin during her visit to the Butterfly Lodge, Altnagelvin Hospital. INLS 04-702-CON

Formerly known as the Transitional Care Unit (TCU), the lodge is a base for a team of staff nurses and children’s health care assistants who assist in the provision of care packages and short breaks for children with complex healthcare needs within the Community Children’s Nursing Team.

Kieran Downey, director of Women and Children’s Services at the Western Trust, said: “I would like to thank the minister on behalf of all the team for visiting the Butterfly Lodge. The lodge provides a high standard of holistic care and support for children and young people with complex needs and additional support for their families. “This new facility means we can continue to deliver independence for children and families by bridging the gap between hospital and community care services.”

The purpose-built unit has the capacity to accommodate three children at one time. There is also a secure outside play area.

Enjoying arts and craft during the Health Minister's visit to the Butterfly Lodge, from left to right: Nicola McNamee, Childrens Health Care Assistant; Amanda McColgan, Childrens Health Care Assistant; Mary Moore, Childrens Health Care Assistant and Dr Mary Ledwidge, Consultant Paediatrician / Clinical Lead. INLS 04-701-CON