World of Furniture wound up at High Court

A furniture store business has been wound up at the High Court amid reports of customers being left out of pocket.

Proceedings were taken against World of Furniture (NI) Ltd, an independent trader with branches in Londonderry, Belfast and Lisburn.

The move followed reports of the retailer closing its doors and customers setting up a Facebook group in response.

Up to 170 people who put down deposits said to have been left out of pocket.

Representatives of the Crown Solicitor’s Office brought a petition against the firm at the High Court in Belfast on Thursday.

The Courts Service confirmed that a winding up order was made by the Bankruptcy Master.