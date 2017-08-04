Thousands object to pig farm plans

Over 3,000 letters of objection and 14,000 petition signatures have been submitted to oppose plans for a large scale pig farm in Limavady.

Campaigners opposed to the proposed pig farm met in the town on Wednesday evening to voice their concerns.

The proposed pig farm, planned for a site off the Moys Road outside the town, would be one of the biggest anywhere in the UK if it goes ahead.

The Causeway Coast and Glens council says over 3,000 letters objecting to the pig farm have been submitted.

A spokesperson said: “An application was received on 8th January 2015 for the proposed development of 4 no. pig breeding units (in addition to the single unit previously approved) off Moys Road.

“The Planning Authority considered the proposal under The Environmental Impact Assessment (NI) Regulations 2015 and concluded that the application needed to be accompanied by an Environmental Statement.”

The spokesperson continued: “The Environmental Statement was submitted on 29th June 2015. To date over 3000 letters of objection, 5 petitions with a total of almost 14,000 signatures and 2 letters of support have been received.

“Once all consultations have been returned the application will be considered further taking account of all material planning issues raised through letters and petitions of representation.”

One of those objecting, Marcus Moore of Roe Angling Limited, told the BBC: “This is a disaster waiting to happen.”

The News Letter has attempted to contact the farmer behind the application.