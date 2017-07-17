McLean family continues its winning way at Limavady Show

This year’s Limavady Show saw the majestic Holstein cow Priestland PS James Rose crowned the event’s Inter-Breed Dairy Champion.

Owned and bred by the McLean family, from Bushmills, she calved in February of this year for the fourth time. Last weekend’s show saw her win a fourth Dairy Inter Breed title of the season, having previously come up tops at Ballymena, Ballymoney and Omagh. The cow is currently giving around 50L of milk per day.

Perth Blackface Reserve Champion from Joanne and Russell Smyth, Judge Archie MacKinnon, Scotland and Champion from Sam and Stuart Adams.

“We have had a great showing year with the cow,” confirmed Iain McLean.

“All of our stock performed extremely well at Ballymena, Ballymoney and Omagh. Thankfully, we have managed to follow this up with an equally good performance today at Limavady.”

Rose will be one of the strongest contenders for this year’s McLarnon Feeds/NISA Dairy Cow Championship, which will take place on Saturday next at Antrim Show.

Meanwhile, it was a commercial animal that took home the Beef Inter-Breed title at Limavady 2017. A choice British Blue cross store heifer, owned by local girl Laura Conn, caught the eye of the judge in both the initial breed and, subsequent, inter-breed class.

Tremendous crowds were the order of the day at the Limavady venue. Show Society Secretary Jen Mark highlighted the tremendous turnout of sheep for this year’s event.

“We had a record entry, with over 600 sheep catalogued. This was particularly pleasing. And we want to build on this for the future,” she added.

The Inter-Breed Sheep Championship was won by John Foster with a Charollais ewe. Also noted for his prowess as a Texel breeder, the Strabane man is confirming that the principles of good sheep management are equally relevant, irrespective of the breed type concerned.

Limavady always attracts a large turnout of Clydesdale horses and this year was no exception. The Breed Champion, Macfin Sweet Melody, was bred by Ballymoney enthusiast Fred Hanna, from Ballymoney. The Reserve Clydesdale, Downhill Daisy, was exhibited by Geoffrey Tanner. The Clydesdale is a majestic animal, which most people associate with those bygone days when carts, barges and all of our commercial goods were literally transported with the use of horse power. However, the many people who turned out to enjoy Limavady Show, on Saturday past, were treated to a unique display of horsemanship, which confirmed that Clydesdales have tremendous speed and agility – as well as the power for which they are renowned.

LIMAVADY SHOW 2017 – PRIZES

SHEEP PRIZES

JOHN M. MARK PERPETUAL SILVER SALVER – OVERALL CHAMPION: John Foster - Charollais

RESERVE CHAMPION: Stephanie McCollum

2ND RESERVE CHAMPION: Sam Wallace

SCOTTISH ROSE BOWL: Alistair Barclay

RES SALVER: Sam Wallace

BEEF CATTLE PRIZES

ROBERT A EATON CUP - OVERALL BEEF CATTLE CHAMPION: Laura Conn, Commercial

DAVID A FORGIE CUP - RESERVE BEEF CATTLE CHAMPION: Stephen Crawford, Limousin Cow

J C DRENNAN CUP – CHAMPION CLYDESDALE: Messrs Hanna, Macfin Sweet Melody

RESERVE CHAMPION: Geoffrey Tanner, Downhill Daisy

J C DRENNAN CUP – BEST FOAL: V & Scott, Glebeview Jock

CHRONICLE CUP – DAIRY CHAMPION: Iain & Joyce McLean PRIESTLAND 5235 P.S.JAMES ROSE

RESERVE CHAMPION: Henry Family Mostragee Frankie Ellie

MCLARNONS FEEDS/NISA DAIRY COW CHAMPIONSHIP 2017 QUALIFIERS: Henry Family, Iain & Joyce McLean

BEEF CATTLE CLASSES

Aberdeen Angus - Champion: A Parke; Reserve: A Parke

Junior Bull class: 1st A Parke

Calf class: 1st A Parke

Native – Any Other Breed Classes: Champion I McFadden; Reserve G Snodgrass

Cow – any age: class: 1st I McFadden; 2nd C McCrea

Heifer class: 1st G Snodgrass; 2nd I McFadden

Calf class: 1st C McCrea

Limousin classes

Champion: S Crawford

Junior bull class: 1st R Savage

Cow class: 1st S Crawford; 2nd R Robinson

Heifer class: 1st C Snodgrass; 2nd R Savage

Calf class: 1st S Crawford; 2nd R Robinson

Continental classes – any other breed

Junior bull class: 1st Devine Bros; 2nd O Kerrigan

Heifer class: 1st C McCrea; 2nd Devine Bros

Calf class: 1st C McCrea

Commercial beef classes

Champion: L Conn

Store Heifer class: 1st L Conn; 2nd R Miller

Beef Heifer class: 1st R Miller

Store Bullock class: 1st C McCrea

DAIRY CATTLE

Holstein classes

Champion: McLean family

Reserve: Henry family

Cow – 2 or more lactations class: 1st McLean family; 2nd Henry family

Senior heifer class: 1st Torrens family; 2nd Torrens family

Junior heifer class: 1st Henry family; 2nd Torrens family

Dairy – any other breed classes

Champion: McLean family

Reserve: McLean family

Cow – 2 or more lactations class: 1st McLean family

Heifer class: 1st Mclean family; 2nd A McNeely

Sheep Results

Border Leicester classes

Champion: H Dickey

Reserve: A Adams

Ram class: 1st H Dickey; 2nd H Dickey

Ewe class : 1st H Dickey; 2nd H Dickey

Gimmer class: 1st H Dickey; 2nd H Dickey

Ram lamb class: 1st A Adams; 2nd H Dickey

Ewe lamb class: 1st H Dickey

Pairs’ class: 1st H Dickey

Group of three class: 1st H Dickey

Texel classes

Champion: S & J McCollam

Reserve: J Foster

Ram class: 1st J Foster; 2nd J Foster

Ewe class: 1st C & M Mullan; 2nd J Foster

Gimmer class: 1st S & J McCollam; 2nd J Foster

Ram lamb class: 1st C & M Mullan; 2nd D Tosh

Ewe lamb class: 1st C & M Mullan; 2nd C & M Mullan

Pairs’ class: 1st: C & M MUllan; 2nd: J Foster

Group of three class: 1st: J Foster; 2nd: J Foster

Suffolk classes

Champion: A Barclay

Reserve: P Donnelly

Ram class: 1st R C & J C Watson; 2nd A Barkley

Ewe class: 1st P Donnelly; 2nd R C & J C Watson

Gimmer class: 1st A Barclay; 2nd R C & J C Watson

Ram lamb class: 1st P Donnelly: 2nd A Barclay

Ewe lamb class: 1st P Donnelly; 2nd R C & J C Watson

Pairs’ class: 1st A Barclay; 2nd R C & J C Watson

Group of three class: 1st R C & J C Watson: 2nd P Donnelly

Jacob classes

Champion: A Colhoun

Reserve: P & S Colhoun

Aged Ram class: 1st A Colhoun; 2nd P & S Colhoun

Shearling ram class: 1st A Colhoun; 2nd J McGrath

Ewe class: 1st P & S Colhoun; 2nd A Colhoun

Gimmer class: 1st P & S Colhoun; 2nd P & S Colhoun

Ram lamb class: 1st J Duff; 2nd P& S Colhoun

Ewe lamb class: 1st A Hamilton; 2nd P & S Colhoun

Pairs’ class: 1st A Colhoun; 2nd P & S Colhoun

Group of three class: 1st J McGrath; 2nd P & S Colhoun

Beltex classes

Champion: J Harbinson

Reserve: P Brolly

Aged ram class: 1st J Harbinson; 2nd H O’Neill

Shearling ram class: 1st J Harbinson; 2nd P Brolly

Ewe class: 1st J Harbinson; 2nd J Harbinson

Gimmer class: 1st P Brolly; 2nd P Brolly

Ram lamb class: 1st: P Brolly; 2nd J Harbinson

Ewe lamb class: 1st K Preston; 2nd P Brolly

Pairs class: 1st J Harbinson

Group of three class: 1st J Harbinson

Blackface Perth classes

Champion: S Adams

Reserve: M & R Smyth

Aged ram class: 1st M & R Smyth; 2nd S Adams

Shearling ram class: 1st G Watson; 2nd M & R Smyth

Aged ewe class: 1st M & R Smyth; 2nd S Adams

Shearling ewe class: 1st S Adams; 2nd A B Carson

Gimmer class: 1st G & I Watson; 2nd M & R Smyth

Ram lamb class: 1st S Adams; 2nd S Adams

Pair of ram lambs class: 1st S Adams; 2nd G Watson

Ewe lamb class: 1st S Harkin; 2nd S Adams

Pair of ewe lambs class: 1st S Harkin; 2nd S Adams

Group of three class: 1st S Adams; 2nd M & R Smyth

Lanark Blackface classes

Champion: S Wallace

Reserve: G Crawford

Aged ram class: 1st D Lennox; 2nd D Lennox

Shearling ram class: 1st D Lennox; 2nd A McFarlane

Aged ewe class: 1st S Wallace; 2nd S Wallace

Shearling ewe class: 1st A McFarlane; 2nd D Lennox

Gimmer class: 1st McClenaghan family; 2nd G Crawford

Ram lamb class: 1st G Crawford; 2nd A McFarlane

Pair of ram lambs class: 1st A McFarlane; 2nd G Crawford

Ewe lamb class: 1st G Crawford; 2nd G Crawford

Pair of ewe lambs class: 1st G Crawford; 2nd A McFarlane

Group of three class: 1st A McFarlane; 2nd S Wallace

Greyface classes

Champion: A Adams

Reserve: J Adams

Ewe class: 1st J Adams

Dry Gimmer class: 1st J Adams; 2nd P Donnelly

Gimmer with lambs class: 1st J Adams; 2nd P Donnelly

Lamb class: 1st A Adams; 2nd A Adams

Pair of lambs’ class: 1st A Adams; 2nd A Douglas

North Country Cheviot classes

Champion: A & P McNeill

Reserve: A & P McNeill

Ram class: 1st A & P McNeill; 2nd A & P McNeill

Ewe class: 1st A & P McNeill; 2nd A & P McNeill

Gimmer class: 1st D Robinson Jnr; 2nd A & P McNeill

Ewe lamb class: 1st D Robinson Jnr; 2nd A & P McNeill

Ram lamb class: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd A & J Carson

Pairs’ class: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd A & P McNeill

Group of three class: 1st A & P McNeill; 2nd D Robinson Jnr

Blue Faced Leicester classes

Champion: W Adams

Reserve: W Adams

Ram class: 1st E Loughran; 2nd E Loughran

Ewe class: 1st W Adams; 2nd E Loughran

Gimmer class: 1st M Wright; 2nd W Adams

Ram lamb class: 1st F & R Loughridge; 2nd E Loughran

Ewe lamb class: 1st W Adams; 2nd F & R Loughridge

Pair of lambs class: 1st E Loughran; 2nd F & R Loughridge

Group of three class: 1st W Adams; 2nd M Wright

Rouge classes

Champion: I A Montgomery

Reserve: G Knox

Ram class: 1st G Knox; 2nd J Harbinson

Ewe class: 1st J Harbinson; 2nd G Knox

Gimmer class: 1st I A Montgomery; 2nd J Harbinson

Ram lamb class: 1st I A Montgomery; 2nd M Brolly

Ewe lamb class: 1st I A Montgomery; 2nd I A Montgomery

Pairs’ class: 1st I A Montgomery; 2nd M Brolly

Group of three class: 1st I A Montgomery; 2nd J Harbinson

Mule classes

Champion: M Wright

Reserve: J Loughery

Ewe class: 1st M Wright; 2nd J Adams

Gimmer class: 1st M Wright; 2nd P Donnelly

Lamb class: 1st J Loughery; 2nd M Wright

Pairs’ class: 1st J Loughery; 2nd E Loughran

Group of three class: 1st M Wright

Sufffolk/Cheviot cross classes

Champion: D Robinson Jnr

Reserve: J Delargy

Ewe class: 1st A Knox; 2nd A Knox

Gimmer class: 1st D Robinson Jnr; 2nd D Robinson Jnr

Ewe lamb class: 1st J Delargy; 2nd J Delargy

Pairs’ class: 1st J Delargy; 2nd J Delargy

Any Other Breed – Continental – classes

Champion: J Foster

Reserve: J Foster

Ram class: 1st T Fenton; 2nd T Fenton

Ewe class: 1st J Foster; 2nd T Fenton

Gimmer class: 1st J Foster; 2nd J Foster

Ram lamb class: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd T Fenton

Ewe lamb class: 1st T Fenton; 2nd A & J Carson

Pairs’ class: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd T Fenton

Group of three class: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd T Fenton

Any other breed – native – classes

Champion: J Harbinson

Reserve: J Colhoun

Ram class: 1st T J Magee

Ewe class: 1st D McAleese

Ram lamb class: 1st J Harbinson; 2nd J Colhoun

Ewe lamb class: 1st J Harbinson; 2nd T J Magee

Pairs’ class: 1st H Huston; 2nd T J Magee

Butcher’s lamb classes

Single lamb class: 1st J Harbinson; 2nd J Harbinson

Pair of lambs’ class: 1st J Harbinson; 2nd J Harbinson

Goat Classes

Pedigree classes

Champion: Galbraith Bros

Reserve: Galbraith Bros

Female Goat class – Saanen: 1st Galbraith Bros; 2nd M McMorris

Female Goat class – Anglo Nubian: 1st Galbraith Bros

Female Goatling class – Saanen: 1st Galbraith Bros; 2nd M McMorris

Female Goatling class – Anglo Nubian: 1st Galbraith Bros

Female kid class – Saanen: 1st M McMorris; 2nd Galbraith Bros

Female kid class – Anglo Nubian: 1st Galbraith Bros; 2nd M McMorris