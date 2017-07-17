McLean family continues its winning way at Limavady Show

This year’s Limavady Show saw the majestic Holstein cow Priestland PS James Rose crowned the event’s Inter-Breed Dairy Champion.
Owned and bred by the McLean family, from Bushmills, she calved in February of this year for the fourth time. Last weekend’s show saw her win a fourth Dairy Inter Breed title of the season, having previously come up tops at Ballymena, Ballymoney and Omagh. The cow is currently giving around 50L of milk per day.
“We have had a great showing year with the cow,” confirmed Iain McLean.
“All of our stock performed extremely well at Ballymena, Ballymoney and Omagh. Thankfully, we have managed to follow this up with an equally good performance today at Limavady.”
Rose will be one of the strongest contenders for this year’s McLarnon Feeds/NISA Dairy Cow Championship, which will take place on Saturday next at Antrim Show.
Meanwhile, it was a commercial animal that took home the Beef Inter-Breed title at Limavady 2017. A choice British Blue cross store heifer, owned by local girl Laura Conn, caught the eye of the judge in both the initial breed and, subsequent, inter-breed class.
Tremendous crowds were the order of the day at the Limavady venue. Show Society Secretary Jen Mark highlighted the tremendous turnout of sheep for this year’s event.
“We had a record entry, with over 600 sheep catalogued. This was particularly pleasing. And we want to build on this for the future,” she added.
The Inter-Breed Sheep Championship was won by John Foster with a Charollais ewe. Also noted for his prowess as a Texel breeder, the Strabane man is confirming that the principles of good sheep management are equally relevant, irrespective of the breed type concerned.
Limavady always attracts a large turnout of Clydesdale horses and this year was no exception. The Breed Champion, Macfin Sweet Melody, was bred by Ballymoney enthusiast Fred Hanna, from Ballymoney. The Reserve Clydesdale, Downhill Daisy, was exhibited by Geoffrey Tanner. The Clydesdale is a majestic animal, which most people associate with those bygone days when carts, barges and all of our commercial goods were literally transported with the use of horse power. However, the many people who turned out to enjoy Limavady Show, on Saturday past, were treated to a unique display of horsemanship, which confirmed that Clydesdales have tremendous speed and agility – as well as the power for which they are renowned.
LIMAVADY SHOW 2017 – PRIZES
SHEEP PRIZES
JOHN M. MARK PERPETUAL SILVER SALVER – OVERALL CHAMPION: John Foster - Charollais
RESERVE CHAMPION: Stephanie McCollum
2ND RESERVE CHAMPION: Sam Wallace
SCOTTISH ROSE BOWL: Alistair Barclay
RES SALVER: Sam Wallace
BEEF CATTLE PRIZES
ROBERT A EATON CUP - OVERALL BEEF CATTLE CHAMPION: Laura Conn, Commercial
DAVID A FORGIE CUP - RESERVE BEEF CATTLE CHAMPION: Stephen Crawford, Limousin Cow
J C DRENNAN CUP – CHAMPION CLYDESDALE: Messrs Hanna, Macfin Sweet Melody
RESERVE CHAMPION: Geoffrey Tanner, Downhill Daisy
J C DRENNAN CUP – BEST FOAL: V & Scott, Glebeview Jock
CHRONICLE CUP – DAIRY CHAMPION: Iain & Joyce McLean PRIESTLAND 5235 P.S.JAMES ROSE
RESERVE CHAMPION: Henry Family Mostragee Frankie Ellie
MCLARNONS FEEDS/NISA DAIRY COW CHAMPIONSHIP 2017 QUALIFIERS: Henry Family, Iain & Joyce McLean
BEEF CATTLE CLASSES
Aberdeen Angus - Champion: A Parke; Reserve: A Parke
Junior Bull class: 1st A Parke
Calf class: 1st A Parke
Native – Any Other Breed Classes: Champion I McFadden; Reserve G Snodgrass
Cow – any age: class: 1st I McFadden; 2nd C McCrea
Heifer class: 1st G Snodgrass; 2nd I McFadden
Calf class: 1st C McCrea
Limousin classes
Champion: S Crawford
Junior bull class: 1st R Savage
Cow class: 1st S Crawford; 2nd R Robinson
Heifer class: 1st C Snodgrass; 2nd R Savage
Calf class: 1st S Crawford; 2nd R Robinson
Continental classes – any other breed
Junior bull class: 1st Devine Bros; 2nd O Kerrigan
Heifer class: 1st C McCrea; 2nd Devine Bros
Calf class: 1st C McCrea
Commercial beef classes
Champion: L Conn
Store Heifer class: 1st L Conn; 2nd R Miller
Beef Heifer class: 1st R Miller
Store Bullock class: 1st C McCrea
DAIRY CATTLE
Holstein classes
Champion: McLean family
Reserve: Henry family
Cow – 2 or more lactations class: 1st McLean family; 2nd Henry family
Senior heifer class: 1st Torrens family; 2nd Torrens family
Junior heifer class: 1st Henry family; 2nd Torrens family
Dairy – any other breed classes
Champion: McLean family
Reserve: McLean family
Cow – 2 or more lactations class: 1st McLean family
Heifer class: 1st Mclean family; 2nd A McNeely
Sheep Results
Border Leicester classes
Champion: H Dickey
Reserve: A Adams
Ram class: 1st H Dickey; 2nd H Dickey
Ewe class : 1st H Dickey; 2nd H Dickey
Gimmer class: 1st H Dickey; 2nd H Dickey
Ram lamb class: 1st A Adams; 2nd H Dickey
Ewe lamb class: 1st H Dickey
Pairs’ class: 1st H Dickey
Group of three class: 1st H Dickey
Texel classes
Champion: S & J McCollam
Reserve: J Foster
Ram class: 1st J Foster; 2nd J Foster
Ewe class: 1st C & M Mullan; 2nd J Foster
Gimmer class: 1st S & J McCollam; 2nd J Foster
Ram lamb class: 1st C & M Mullan; 2nd D Tosh
Ewe lamb class: 1st C & M Mullan; 2nd C & M Mullan
Pairs’ class: 1st: C & M MUllan; 2nd: J Foster
Group of three class: 1st: J Foster; 2nd: J Foster
Suffolk classes
Champion: A Barclay
Reserve: P Donnelly
Ram class: 1st R C & J C Watson; 2nd A Barkley
Ewe class: 1st P Donnelly; 2nd R C & J C Watson
Gimmer class: 1st A Barclay; 2nd R C & J C Watson
Ram lamb class: 1st P Donnelly: 2nd A Barclay
Ewe lamb class: 1st P Donnelly; 2nd R C & J C Watson
Pairs’ class: 1st A Barclay; 2nd R C & J C Watson
Group of three class: 1st R C & J C Watson: 2nd P Donnelly
Jacob classes
Champion: A Colhoun
Reserve: P & S Colhoun
Aged Ram class: 1st A Colhoun; 2nd P & S Colhoun
Shearling ram class: 1st A Colhoun; 2nd J McGrath
Ewe class: 1st P & S Colhoun; 2nd A Colhoun
Gimmer class: 1st P & S Colhoun; 2nd P & S Colhoun
Ram lamb class: 1st J Duff; 2nd P& S Colhoun
Ewe lamb class: 1st A Hamilton; 2nd P & S Colhoun
Pairs’ class: 1st A Colhoun; 2nd P & S Colhoun
Group of three class: 1st J McGrath; 2nd P & S Colhoun
Beltex classes
Champion: J Harbinson
Reserve: P Brolly
Aged ram class: 1st J Harbinson; 2nd H O’Neill
Shearling ram class: 1st J Harbinson; 2nd P Brolly
Ewe class: 1st J Harbinson; 2nd J Harbinson
Gimmer class: 1st P Brolly; 2nd P Brolly
Ram lamb class: 1st: P Brolly; 2nd J Harbinson
Ewe lamb class: 1st K Preston; 2nd P Brolly
Pairs class: 1st J Harbinson
Group of three class: 1st J Harbinson
Blackface Perth classes
Champion: S Adams
Reserve: M & R Smyth
Aged ram class: 1st M & R Smyth; 2nd S Adams
Shearling ram class: 1st G Watson; 2nd M & R Smyth
Aged ewe class: 1st M & R Smyth; 2nd S Adams
Shearling ewe class: 1st S Adams; 2nd A B Carson
Gimmer class: 1st G & I Watson; 2nd M & R Smyth
Ram lamb class: 1st S Adams; 2nd S Adams
Pair of ram lambs class: 1st S Adams; 2nd G Watson
Ewe lamb class: 1st S Harkin; 2nd S Adams
Pair of ewe lambs class: 1st S Harkin; 2nd S Adams
Group of three class: 1st S Adams; 2nd M & R Smyth
Lanark Blackface classes
Champion: S Wallace
Reserve: G Crawford
Aged ram class: 1st D Lennox; 2nd D Lennox
Shearling ram class: 1st D Lennox; 2nd A McFarlane
Aged ewe class: 1st S Wallace; 2nd S Wallace
Shearling ewe class: 1st A McFarlane; 2nd D Lennox
Gimmer class: 1st McClenaghan family; 2nd G Crawford
Ram lamb class: 1st G Crawford; 2nd A McFarlane
Pair of ram lambs class: 1st A McFarlane; 2nd G Crawford
Ewe lamb class: 1st G Crawford; 2nd G Crawford
Pair of ewe lambs class: 1st G Crawford; 2nd A McFarlane
Group of three class: 1st A McFarlane; 2nd S Wallace
Greyface classes
Champion: A Adams
Reserve: J Adams
Ewe class: 1st J Adams
Dry Gimmer class: 1st J Adams; 2nd P Donnelly
Gimmer with lambs class: 1st J Adams; 2nd P Donnelly
Lamb class: 1st A Adams; 2nd A Adams
Pair of lambs’ class: 1st A Adams; 2nd A Douglas
North Country Cheviot classes
Champion: A & P McNeill
Reserve: A & P McNeill
Ram class: 1st A & P McNeill; 2nd A & P McNeill
Ewe class: 1st A & P McNeill; 2nd A & P McNeill
Gimmer class: 1st D Robinson Jnr; 2nd A & P McNeill
Ewe lamb class: 1st D Robinson Jnr; 2nd A & P McNeill
Ram lamb class: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd A & J Carson
Pairs’ class: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd A & P McNeill
Group of three class: 1st A & P McNeill; 2nd D Robinson Jnr
Blue Faced Leicester classes
Champion: W Adams
Reserve: W Adams
Ram class: 1st E Loughran; 2nd E Loughran
Ewe class: 1st W Adams; 2nd E Loughran
Gimmer class: 1st M Wright; 2nd W Adams
Ram lamb class: 1st F & R Loughridge; 2nd E Loughran
Ewe lamb class: 1st W Adams; 2nd F & R Loughridge
Pair of lambs class: 1st E Loughran; 2nd F & R Loughridge
Group of three class: 1st W Adams; 2nd M Wright
Rouge classes
Champion: I A Montgomery
Reserve: G Knox
Ram class: 1st G Knox; 2nd J Harbinson
Ewe class: 1st J Harbinson; 2nd G Knox
Gimmer class: 1st I A Montgomery; 2nd J Harbinson
Ram lamb class: 1st I A Montgomery; 2nd M Brolly
Ewe lamb class: 1st I A Montgomery; 2nd I A Montgomery
Pairs’ class: 1st I A Montgomery; 2nd M Brolly
Group of three class: 1st I A Montgomery; 2nd J Harbinson
Mule classes
Champion: M Wright
Reserve: J Loughery
Ewe class: 1st M Wright; 2nd J Adams
Gimmer class: 1st M Wright; 2nd P Donnelly
Lamb class: 1st J Loughery; 2nd M Wright
Pairs’ class: 1st J Loughery; 2nd E Loughran
Group of three class: 1st M Wright
Sufffolk/Cheviot cross classes
Champion: D Robinson Jnr
Reserve: J Delargy
Ewe class: 1st A Knox; 2nd A Knox
Gimmer class: 1st D Robinson Jnr; 2nd D Robinson Jnr
Ewe lamb class: 1st J Delargy; 2nd J Delargy
Pairs’ class: 1st J Delargy; 2nd J Delargy
Any Other Breed – Continental – classes
Champion: J Foster
Reserve: J Foster
Ram class: 1st T Fenton; 2nd T Fenton
Ewe class: 1st J Foster; 2nd T Fenton
Gimmer class: 1st J Foster; 2nd J Foster
Ram lamb class: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd T Fenton
Ewe lamb class: 1st T Fenton; 2nd A & J Carson
Pairs’ class: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd T Fenton
Group of three class: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd T Fenton
Any other breed – native – classes
Champion: J Harbinson
Reserve: J Colhoun
Ram class: 1st T J Magee
Ewe class: 1st D McAleese
Ram lamb class: 1st J Harbinson; 2nd J Colhoun
Ewe lamb class: 1st J Harbinson; 2nd T J Magee
Pairs’ class: 1st H Huston; 2nd T J Magee
Butcher’s lamb classes
Single lamb class: 1st J Harbinson; 2nd J Harbinson
Pair of lambs’ class: 1st J Harbinson; 2nd J Harbinson
Goat Classes
Pedigree classes
Champion: Galbraith Bros
Reserve: Galbraith Bros
Female Goat class – Saanen: 1st Galbraith Bros; 2nd M McMorris
Female Goat class – Anglo Nubian: 1st Galbraith Bros
Female Goatling class – Saanen: 1st Galbraith Bros; 2nd M McMorris
Female Goatling class – Anglo Nubian: 1st Galbraith Bros
Female kid class – Saanen: 1st M McMorris; 2nd Galbraith Bros
Female kid class – Anglo Nubian: 1st Galbraith Bros; 2nd M McMorris
