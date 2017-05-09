Londonderry city centre bar goes on sale

One of Londonderry's most popular city centre bars has gone on sale.

The sale of Mason's Bar in Magazine Street is being handled by commercial property consultants, Osborne King.

Mason's Bar, Londonderry.

READ MORE: Londonderry bar crowned BEST gastro-pub in Ireland

The bar is being sold with an already in place liquor licence relating to Mason's Bar.

No. 11 Castle Street is also included in the sale.

Mason's Bar is described by Osborne King on their website as "a well established venue for live music, entertainment and comedy nights".