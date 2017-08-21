Londonderry businessman hopes to create 100 new jobs

A well-known businessman from Londonderry has set his sights on creating 100 extra jobs.

E&I Engineering founder and managing director, Philip O'Doherty, told The Sunday Independent that his company was also looking at potential acquisitions in the USA.

The plan is to create the 100 new jobs over the next 18 months.

"We're certainly looking at opportunities in the USA over the next year to 18 months - acquisitions either of technology or of companies," said Mr. O'Doherty.

"Depending on how large the cheque was, we could certainly do a medium-sized acquisition without any outside capital, but we'd have to look at outside capital if it was a larger acquisition."

The new positions include engineers, sales staff and production operatives, among others.

Part of E&I Engineering's operations is located in Burnfoot, Co. Donegal; the company employs 1.200 throughout the world.