Londonderry bar named BEST gastro-pub in Ireland

A Londonderry bar was crowned the best gastro-pub in Ireland at the Irish Restaurant Awards in Dublin on Monday.

The Walled City Brewery in Ebrington Square saw off serious competition from the Exchequer in Dublin and Morrissey's Bar and Restaurant in Co. Clare to win the top award.

Walled City Brewery owner and Londonderry man, James Huey, collected the award at the ceremony which was held at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin.

Speaking at the awards, Chief Executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland Adrian Cummins commented, “This is the ninth and most successful year of the Irish Restaurant Awards to date.

"These Awards are the accolades of the Irish restaurant industry – everybody wants to win one. From over 70,000 online nominations cast earlier this year to 2,500 guests attending our regional events, it is clear that the stature, calibre and reputation of the awards is expanding at a considerable rate and it is all in aid of recognising the talent within our sector.

"All winners and finalists here tonight are very deserving of their awards.”