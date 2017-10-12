Keeping London link is important

Deputy Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor John Boyle, warmly welcomed the Lord Mayor of London Dr Andrew Parmley to the Guildhall yesterday, describing the visit as ‘important and positive’ which has helped to strengthen business ties between both cities.

As part of the visit, which marks the end of the Lord Mayor’s term, Andrew Parmley met local business leaders to discuss how both London and the North West can continue to thrive post-Brexit, and how to strengthen key areas of technological collaboration.

Deputy Mayor John Boyle said: “It is important to acknowledge that the Lord Mayor of London Andrew Parmley has made positive commitments to, and engaged positively with, people and businesses throughout the City and District.

“It is also important that we continue to forge new relationships between both cities – focusing on the here and now, as well as the future.

“This was a very welcome and positive visit by the Lord Mayor of London. Local business leaders in particular will have left with positive ideas and ambitions after a real sense of commitment from Andrew Parmley.

“I hope that we will continue to be constructive partners who contribute in very positive ways to one another’s cities – not just in terms of interests and connections, but by encouraging investment and positive engagement by business.”

As well as meeting the Deputy Mayor in the Guildhall and local business leaders, the Lord Mayor of London also visited the Ulster University’s Intelligent Systems Research Centre at Magee.

Dr Andrew Parmley said: “It is now more important than ever that our two cities continue seamless and regular dialogue to ensure shared prosperity.”

“As my term draws to a close, I know just how determined the City of London is in maintaining a strong bond with Derry / Londonderry. I am also confident that our close collaboration will continue for years to come, to the benefit of the whole UK.”