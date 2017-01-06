John rewarded for ‘pride in the job’ at Limavady site

A Limavady site manager has been presented with a prestigious construction industry award.

John Logue from Taggart Homes won a Seal of Excellence in the second round of the NHBC Pride in the Job Awards 2016.

John was selected from more than 16,000 UK site managers, and was one of 12 to be recognised at a ceremony held at the Culloden Estate, Belfast, for his work at Plantation View in Limavady.

David Little, NHBC regional director, said: “Pride in the Job is now firmly established as a significant proof of distinction for the best site managers in the UK. The fact that winners are automatically entered into the competition based on the results of their work onsite is a huge endorsement for all winners.

“In first six months of 2016 NHBC registered 1,388 new homes in Northern Ireland and site managers play an important role in delivering these. By recognising exceptional site managers like John, Pride in the Job promotes continuous improvement in the quality of new homes, year on year, for homeowners and their families to enjoy.”