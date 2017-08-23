In pictures: Cattle and sheep left wading through flooded fields after deluge

A Garvagh farmer has described how he found his sheep and cattle wading through two and a half foot of water after last night’s torrential rainfall.

Mark McCollum said the rain started in the area at around 6am and didn’t stop until 2.30am or 3am, leaving the drainage pipes in the fields unable to cope with the high volume of water.

Sheep making their way through the water

Fortunately the ten cattle and 30 odd sheep in the flooded field were able to head for higher ground and safety.

Mark said the severe flooding has come on the back of an ‘atrocious month’ for farmers who are battling the weather to get harvests in.

“In all my life I have never seen sheep going through water like that before,” explained Mark who took pictures of the flooding. “Normally our sheep would not even go through a puddle, but this morning the cattle came in a line to the gate and the sheep just followed them.

“It was very bad last night and there has been a lot of flooding, but it seems to be going away pretty quickly,” he added.

Sheep and cattle on the flooding field at McCollum's farm

Mark said farmers in the area are having difficulty getting crops in due to the ‘atrocious month’.

“I started harvesting winter barley on 26 July and didn’t get finished until 8th August.

“I had 78 acres of winter wheat which I started on Saturday at 7.30pm and I kept going and got it finished at lunchtime on Monday. I just kept going all night and never left the combine to get the 324 tonnes in. I was certainly glad of sleep after that. The previous Friday I started and got two loads in but had to stop due to the weather. This is a critical time for crimping because the moisture levels have to be just right.”

The lack of sunshine during August is also having a detrimental effect on crops across the province.

Sheep close the farmhouse which had been brought in for foot trimming