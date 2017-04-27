Free WiFi hailed as ‘great asset’ for Coleraine town centre

Free WiFi is being rolled out in an initiative designed to enhance the digital infrastructure of Coleraine town centre.

Funded by the Department for Communities and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, the scheme involved the installation of an on-street public area WiFi system and a two-year maintenance contract.

The project also seeks to maintain Coleraine’s competitiveness as a regional hub for the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

Ian Donaghey, chair of Coleraine Town Team, said: “I am delighted that Coleraine town centre is now in line with the other shopping and visitor towns in the borough including Ballycastle, Ballymoney, Limavady and Portrush in offering this service to locals and visitors.

“Coleraine Town Team consider this to be a great asset for the town centre and we will work with Council to ensure that the town continues to develop its offer to benefit all.”

The free street WiFi system will also cover the Waterside area, so that both commercial districts on either side of the River Bann are included.

Thanks were also extended to the local businesses who allowed the infrastructure for the system to be placed on their properties.

To access Coleraine FreeWiFi search for ‘Coleraine WiFi’ in your smart phone, tablet or WiFi enabled device. One time registration of your details will allow you online access for one hour. It is important to note that this system is only available on the street and not within town centre properties.