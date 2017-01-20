European Business Services Centre jobs ‘something to celebrate’

A US company’s announcement that it is to create up to 95 finance and IT jobs over the next five years at Campsie, has been welcomed locally.

The posts are part of Health care packaging firm Bemis Company Inc’s plans to establish a new European Business Services Centre in the city.

Outgoing Foyle MLA Gary Middleton said: “This is great news for the local economy and will give jobs to our highly skilled workforce. Bemis Company is a global business which has recognised Northern Ireland as a good place to do business and the many opportunities that we can provide here.

“This announcement is something to be celebrated, not least for Campsie but Northern Ireland as a whole. In an area such as the North-West it is important to have businesses investing here and boosting our economy.”

Foyle MP Mark Durkan said it would give the site a stronger focus for the firm’s global operations.

The SDLP representative said: “This decision by the company is recognition of the calibre and productivity of the existing workforce who have earned this extra investment.

“I would like to pledge my continuing support to the local management and workforce as they grow these jobs and strengthen the company in the years to come.”