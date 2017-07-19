£4.8m Coleraine homes investment creating 50 construction jobs

One of Northern Ireland’s largest developers is to build 26 new homes and complete 14 partially constructed units at ‘The Salmon Leap’, Coleraine.

Construction of the 40 homes started in March 2017 and will take up to three years to complete.

Approximately 50 construction jobs will be created in the £4.8million development.

Phase 1 is scheduled for completion in July 2017 with prices starting from £99,950.

The development will include two bed apartments, two and three bed townhouses, three bed semi-detached and detached homes, as well as one five bedroom detached home.

Jamesy Hagan, managing director, Hagan Homes, said: “The previous owners of the Salmon Leap site in Coleraine had started construction several years ago but unfortunately had to suspend all development due to the property crash.

“As a result there were 45 fully completed homes and 14 homes partially completed units in place when we acquired the site. We are now completing those 14 homes and starting construction of an additional 26.”

Hagan Homes is a family-run, award-winning company that has built almost 3,300 homes across the province since it was established over 29 years ago.

Mr Hagan continued: “The demand for superior homes in Northern Ireland, which offer value for money, is high.

“Salmon Leap offers residents the opportunity to live in an area of outstanding natural beauty just outside the beautiful town of Coleraine. Situated off the Castleroe Road, the site occupies the former Salmon Leap Hotel on the edge of the River Bann.

“The development offers beautifully designed two, three and five bedroom homes, each with Hagan Homes’ high quality and stylish turnkey package, including a stylish, fully fitted kitchen and modern bathroom suite, meaning you have little to do once you move.

“Hagan Homes are renowned for our attention to detail and the emphasis we place on the finer details both internally and externally. By utilising an expert team of top architects, landscapers and building professionals, you are guaranteed a home in which to be proud.”

The main contractor for the Salmon Leap project is Eglinton-based Nollam Contracts Limited.

For further information on Salmon Leap, contact Bensons on 028 703 21133 or email info@rbensonandson.com or log on to www.rbensonandson.com