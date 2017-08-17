Building site torched

Arsonists who torched a building site in the west of the city last week are being hunted by police at Strand Road.

Police have appealed for information following the arson attack at the building site in the Springtown Road on Wednesday, August 9.

A significant amount of building material was destroyed in the fire.

Police have asked anyone who was in the area at around 10.30pm on the evening in question and may have noticed anything suspicious, or who may have information about the incident to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1436 of 9/8/17. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.