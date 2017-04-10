Braidwater get green light for 219 new homes in Waterside

Braidwater Ltd. has been granted planning approval for its new ‘Birch Hill’ housing development on a huge tract of land stretching from Altnagelvin down to Tullyally.

Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council Planning Committee have granted permission for 219 new residential units (130 semi-detached, 69 detached and 20 apartments) with provision for open space on a plot between Belt Road and Church Road.

The application for the site was submitted by Braidwater Ltd., and is located on zoned housing land H22 in the Derry Area Plan 2011.

The application site measures 12.33 hectares, the majority of which is agricultural land, and the development will be accessed from Belt Road. There will also be provision of open space along with new landscaping which will enhance the visual amenity and integration of the site.