Boy, 17, shot in the leg in paramilitary style attack

A teenager was shot in the leg last night in Londonderry in what police have described as a “brutal” paramilitary style shooting.

A police spokesperson said: “Detectives at Strand Road are investigating a paramilitary style shooting in the Gartan Square are of Derry/Londonderry last night, Wednesday 8 November.

“A 17 year old male sustained a gunshot wound to his leg after at least two masked men forced their way into his home at around 10.45pm. One was armed with a baton or wooden bat and the other with a handgun.

“It’s believed a woman in her 50s may also have been assaulted by the intruders. She was taken to hospital for treatment. Two other adults understood to have been in the house at the time were not hurt.”

The spokesperson continued: “While thankfully this young man’s injuries are not life threatening, this was a brutal attack and yet another example of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence.

“Detectives are keen to hear from anyone with information about this crime or anyone who may be able to help identify the perpetrators. Please contact Criminal Investigation Branch detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1428 08/11/17.

“Information about crime can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity by calling 0800 555 111.”