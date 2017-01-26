Boss of Bishop’s Gate hotel overwhelmed after travellers on world’s top site rate it second best in UK

The boss of the Bishop’s Gate Hotel says staff are completely overwhelmed after punters at TripAdvisor, the largest travel website in the world, named the city centre landmark the second best hotel to stay in in the whole of the United Kingdom.

Ciaran O’Neill, operator of the Bishop’s Gate and President of the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation (NIHF), said he was chuffed that the hotel had received the accolade less than a year after opening in 2016.

Clinching the gong, which was based on positive reviews and ratings on the giant user-generated TripAdvisor travel site, is a major coup for the Derry hotel, as Mr. O’Neill explained.

“Every year TripAdvisor collates the reviews before deciding on the top 25. Bishop’s Gate has now been awarded Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Award 2017, which makes this destination one of the top 25 places to stay in the UK,” he said.

TripAdvisor users and reviewers can be notoriously merciless in their assessments of hotels and accommodations if they aren’t deemed to be up to scratch.

So, such a ringing endorsement from guests themselves as the boutique hotel approaches its first birthday is extremely pleasing.

“We are completely overwhelmed by this accolade and it is testament to the incredible staff who are committed to delivering a genuine welcome to all of our guests,” said Mr. O’Neill.

“Delivering the best accommodation, food and service is our priority and we are thrilled to be recognised for our success among our industry peers.

“We rarely ever get a bad review, and it’s a great place to work. Everyone is committed to ensuring every visit is special, whether it is a formal occasion such as a wedding or simply friends enjoying lunch or afternoon tea in The Gown Restaurant,” he added.

The Derry hotel was pipped to the top spot only by the five star Hotel 41 in Westminster.

The only other Irish hotel to make the list was the Bushmills Inn Hotel in County Antrim, which was placed 23 on the list by traveller reviewers.

Mr. O’Neill said the award was based on old-fashioned hard work.

“At Bishop’s Gate, we work tirelessly to deliver experiences that exceed expectations whilst positioning ourselves as one of Northern Ireland’s leading destinations.

“This award shows we are at the top of our industry and we look forward to continuing to deliver the highest quality standards our guests expect. “It is an honour for us to win such a highly-respected UK award,” said Mr. O’Neill.

The Bishop’s Gate Hotel, perfectly positioned within the historic city walls in the heart of Derry City’s Cathedral Quarter, opened early last year and has clearly been a hit with locals and visitors since then.Built in 1899, the hotel blends stunning Edwardian architecture, stylish appointments and luxurious facilities which have been sensitively restored to pay homage to the rich heritage of the building, whilst exceeding the contemporary needs and desires of its guests.