‘Blue Monday’ book sale at Derry bus depot

Derry bus station boss Alan Young says he’s delighted to be teaming up with a local book shop and publisher for a book sale to raise money for a mental health charity on ‘Blue Monday’.

Translink and Action Mental Health will hold the sale at the depot on January 16, which has been branded as the most depressing day of the year given the prevailing post-Christmas debt and bad weather.

The sale will be supported by generous book donations from various organisations, including Little Acorns Bookstore and Guildhall Press

Alan Young, Translink Service Delivery Manager in Derry said: “We are delighted to host Action Mental Health’s book sale at Foyle Street Bus Station on ‘Blue Monday’ to highlight the strong link between using public transport and looking after your mental health and wellbeing.

“Many of our 212 Goldline coach customers read on board the service, finding it’s a great way to unwind and arrive at your destination de-stressed also knowing you’ve made an environmentally-friendly journey.

“We’d like to invite everyone to attend our book sale and be a SmartMover this January by making Translink your first choice for travel in Northern Ireland whether you’re commuting, shopping, socialising, studying or attending health appointments,” said Mr Young.

David Babington, Action Mental Health’s Chief Executive, said: “It’s a great initiative by Translink to encourage their passengers to read whilst travelling.

“Using public transport is already proven to be less stressful than commuting by car. In addition, losing yourself in a good book is a great way to relax.

“Researchers have shown that even six minutes of reading can be a quick fix for reducing stress levels. It can focus concentration away from worrying or negative thoughts whilst relieving muscle tension. Mindfulness may be a newly recognised intervention, but reading is the original meditation.”

For more information about this event please visit www.translink.co.uk/amh/ or call 02890666630.