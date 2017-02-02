Benefits fraudster claimed £42k

A Londonderry woman has been convicted at Newry Crown Court for claiming benefits to which she was not entitled.
Rose Stokes (38) of Labre Park, Londonderry, claimed Income Support totalling £42,373 while failing to declare capital. She was given a 15 months suspended sentence for two years at Newry Crown Court on Wednesday, February 1.
She is also required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department for Communities.
