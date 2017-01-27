Benefit fraudster given suspended sentence

A woman was convicted at Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Friday for claiming benefits to which she was not entitled.

Siobhan Boyle (54) of Gweebara Park, Londonderry, claimed Income Support, Employment and Support Allowance and Job Seeker Allowance totalling £8,372 while failing to declare a pension.

She was given a four months sentence suspended for two years.

She is also required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department for Communities.