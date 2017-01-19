Bemis announce 95 jobs at new ‘Perfecsal’ Euro business centre

Bemis has announced the firm will establish its European Business Services Centre at ‘Perfecseal’ in Campsie, creating up to 95 jobs by 2021.

Vice President of Global Business Services at the firm, Marty Scaminaci, said: “Establishing our European Business Services Centre in Londonderry is a strategic investment to help drive efficiencies and standardise our processes.

“We have successfully operated a manufacturing facility in Northern Ireland since 1996, and know it to be a great location to do business.

“The availability of skilled graduates in the area, engagement of local council representatives, and the support offered from Invest NI were all critical factors in our decision to locate this centre in Northern Ireland.

“Recruitment for the new roles has begun and will continue over the next couple of years.”