Be prepared this winter Don’t wait - insulate!

Winter is here, there is no escaping that, but you can escape the effects of it by protecting your home against burst pipes. This year, NI Water, has a clear message for the public, ‘Don’t Wait – Insulate!’.

The message calls on the public to take action now to ensure homes and businesses are prepared for the cold weather conditions.

While NI Water works to ensure our water network is ready for colder weather, home and business owners should also be taking their own steps to prepare their properties.

Chief Executive of NI Water, Sara Venning, commented: “The devastation caused by burst pipes cannot be underestimated. Not only can the water cause structural damage to a property, but the lasting damage in a home can be to personal items, including photographs and electrical equipment such as tablets, iPads and laptops, that may not be replaceable.

“Insulating your pipework is an essential action to protect your water supply and that of your neighbours.”

The advice is simple, act now, take some time today to ensure that water pipes are protected and well insulated. Just a few simple steps could save you from the distress, cost and inconvenience of a burst pipe.

The ‘Don’t Wait Insulate!’ advertising campaign is being rolled out through various media outlets including radio, print and billboards.

There are lots of simple steps households can take to prepare for a cold winter and now is a great time to get ahead and make sure homes are snug: Wrap up pipes and water tanks with lagging; Fix dripping taps; Find your home’s stop tap and make sure you can turn it off – most are under the kitchen sink

Leave the heating on low if you go away; Check your central heating boiler has been serviced and Keep the name of a plumber handy – type in your postcode at watersafe.org.uk to find your nearest accredited plumbing business.