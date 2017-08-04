Bay Road footballers score a few goals for Derry Foyle Haven service

A group of Derry footballers, who regularly get together for five and seven-a-side kick arounds down the Bay Road decided to score a few goals for local street drinkers reliant on the Foyle Haven facility in John Street last weekend by playing a charity football match for Depaul Ireland.

The ‘Bay Road Footballers,’ organised and took part in the charity match at the Ulster University’s Magee Sports Pitch on Duncreggan Road on Saturday, July 29.

All the proceeds from the match - over £700 in total - will go straight to Foyle Haven, the local day centre, which provides support and services for street drinkers with significant alcohol addiction issues, and which is managed by the homelessness charity Depaul.

John Devine, a ‘Bay Road Footballer’ and a Depaul employee with another of the charity’s services, organised, and took part in the sporting event with the help of Margaret McCoy, William Dinsmore and Dominic O’Callaghan.

The Bay Road team-mates played 11-a-side with each player contributing £40.

The event raised a total of over £714 for Foyle Haven. Manager Richard Stewart was there on the day to take part and to accept the cheque on behalf of Depaul.

He commented: “I would like to thank John and everyone that took part today to raise funds for Foyle Haven.

“Accepting this cheque on behalf of Depaul and knowing that people in the community here in Derry support what we do at Foyle Haven gives all the staff, as well as the service users, a real boost.”

Mr. Devine said: “It has been a great day for all of us, organising and playing this football match in aid of Foyle Haven has been a really enjoyable experience all round, and especially so for me as a fellow Depaul employee working to prevent homelessness in Derry through Housing First.”

If you would like to fundraise for depaul, you can ring the charity’s fundraising team directly on: +442890647755; email: philip.kee@depaulcharity.net; or visit the charity’s website: https://ie.depaulcharity.org/donate/northernireland