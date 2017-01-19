Ballyoan Cemetery work to be completed, Middleton told

Outgoing Foyle MLA Gary Middleton has received assurances that unfinished maintenance work at a section of Ballyoan Cemetery is to be completed.

Following contact from concerned families before Christmas, the DUP man has spoken with the cemetery supervisor.

Mr Middleton said: “He has assured me that the work will be completed.

“He informed me that there are currently two staff employed in the Waterside and seven in the cityside. He says they want to get the work done but they have been so busy with funerals and other maintenance that they didn’t get it finished.

“He has assured me the work will begin early in the New Year and I stressed the need for this to happen as soon as possible.”