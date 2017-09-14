Ballymoney Apprentice Boys to attend Mitchelburne-Murray event

Ballymoney Mitchelburne Apprentice Boys of Derry will be attending the annual Mitchelburne-Murray event in Londonderry on Saturday.

The Mitchelburne and Murray Parent Clubs will host the annual graves visitation, parade, initiations and entertainment.

A mini-coach has been arranged for Ballymoney club members and visitors who wish to attend.

The days itinerary begins with departure from Ballymoney Orange Hall at 8.30 am for travel to Lomdonderry.