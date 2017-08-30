AWARE new group for Waterside

AWARE - the national depression charity for Northern Ireland - has announced the opening of their third weekly Support Group in the Waterside area of Londonderry.

The Support Group which will run weekly from the Shared Future Centre on Irish Street will hold its first meeting on Wednesday, September 6 at 7:30pm.

The opening of this group will be the third in the City and will bring the total number of AWARE Support Groups to 25 across Northern Ireland. The purpose of an AWARE Support Group is to provide invaluable peer-support to people enabling them to support each other and help one another.

Caroline McLoughlin is the Support Services Officer at AWARE and said: “We are absolutely delighted to be opening the third Support Group in Derry City. Depression is the leading cause of disability in the World with thousands of people in Northern Ireland living with the illness.

“There has been great demand from people to open a third support group and we hope that by choosing the Waterside area of the city, an AWARE Support Group will be easily accessible to everyone living in Derry.

“The group is free to attend and no appointment is necessary so just turn up on the night and a trained support group facilitator will welcome you in with a cup of tea or coffee.”

Patricia Roddy will be facilitating the Waterside Support Group and said: “AWARE is a charity very close to my heart and I am delighted to be involved in the opening of this new group.

“I suffered from depression myself and know only too well how isolating the illness can make you feel. We would urge people not to suffer in silence and remember that depression is an illness that can be treated and you can recover from it.

“Coming to an AWARE Support Group will give you a safe space to discuss the illness and learn from other people how they were able to cope with and recover from depression.”

The AWARE Support Group is on Wednesday, September 6 at 7:30pm at the Shared Future Centre on Irish Street and will operate on a weekly basis after this.

For more information on AWARE and the services they provide, visit their website www.aware-ni.org or call 028 7126 0602. Northern Ireland is reported to have a 25% higher overall prevalence of mental health problems than England.