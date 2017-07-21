Awards for All funding for Londonderry community projects

Over £8,000 of Big Lottery funding is to be used to further improve community connections in the Waterside.

Clooney Estate Residents Association is amongst the 85 groups across Northern Ireland who are sharing £746,713 from the Awards for All programme.

It has been granted £8,380 grant to provide a range of activities for local people and will also link up with other community associations from the greater Waterside area.

Foyle Parents and Friends Association supports people with disabilities by offering health, wellbeing and educational activities and support.

The project received a £10,000 grant to run a four -week summer programme of activities, day trips and respite for young people and adults with learning disabilities.

Greater Glen Women’s Group offers activities and events for local women in Londonderry. They are using the £10,000 grant for a range of health and wellbeing sessions, a craft course, a residential, equipment and a celebration event.

Meanwhile, Hope Derry, which supports young people in the city, is using a £9,962 grant to run a two-week summer camp for young people including training in personal and social skills, environment awareness, good relations and social activities.

Also receiving funding is Oakgrove Integrated Primary School which has been awarded a £9,998 grant to install a new outdoor Trim Trail for use by pupils and the wider community.

The Fund is responsible for giving out 40% of the money raised by the National Lottery and invests over £650 million a year in projects in health, education, environment and charitable purposes.

Julie Harrison, Big Lottery Fund NI chair, said: “I am delighted to announce these grants under the Awards for All programme and I want to say thanks to all the National Lottery players who have helped make this possible.

“Awards for All funds health, education, environment and community projects that help people bring about positive change in their lives, improve health and well-being, develop skills and create safer communities. “The application process is simple and accessible and shall remain so, making it easy for applicants to successfully apply for small pots of funding that can have such a big impact on local communities and lives.”

Awards for All Application forms and guidance notes are available to download at www.biglotteryfund.org.uk

For more details call 028 9055 1455 or e-mail enquiries.ni@biglotteryfund.org.uk