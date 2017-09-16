Automatic shower units to help flush out Legionella risk at sport centres

Automatic flushing shower units are set to be installed at local Council sports pavilions as part of Legionella risk control measures.

The Council’s Health and Community Committee backed the new infrastructure- expected to cost in the region of £50,000 - at its monthly meeting in the Guildhall on Thursday.

A report brought before the committee stated that Derry City & Strabane District Council currently owns and manages over 20 sporting pavilions which contain shower units. At present, staff have to travel to the sites every week to undertake flushing and temperature control as part of the management of Legionella risk. In addition to this, regular monitoring of Legionella is carried out by a contractor.

The report states: “Due to the nature of Sports Pavilions and their location, many of the Councils Sports Pavilions are unoccupied outside of match day requirements and as a result there is an ongoing challenge with the Legionella management at these facilities.

“The installation of Automatic Flushing Shower units in Sports Pavilions has been recommended by the Council’s Corporate Health and Safety Officer as a further control measure to help overcome the ongoing challenges of Legionella management in Councils Sports Pavilions.”

Long term, Council officers concluded, the installation of these units will see a decrease the labour resources needed and could lead to a potential financial saving.

A tender process will need to be commissioned to establish exact costs, the Committee was told.

Funds from in-year savings on Council’s Capital and Land Charge provision will be used to offset this.

Councillors approved the procurement and installation of Automatic Flushing Units in Council Sports Pavilions at the meeting.