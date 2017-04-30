Audiences are clocking in for 9 to 5

It’s the feel-good show of the year!

Audiences who have seen Portrush Music Society’s production of 9 to 5 The Musical in the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine since it opened last Friday have been raving about the show.

Toe-tapping, hilarious, heart-warming: 9 to 5 the Musical is THE perfect, fun night out and guarantees to send you home singing and smiling.

Don’t just take Portrush Music Society’s word for it, here’s what the creator Dolly Parton had to say about the musical version of the famous movie: “9 to 5 the Musical’ is perfect for anyone that’s ever wanted to string up their boss, which is almost all of us.”

9 to 5 The Musical runs until this Saturday, May 6, so make sure you book your tickets now for this fantastic show.

Playing the central roles of the three female office workers Doralee, Violet and Judy are the fantastic trio of Aine Trolan, Emma Thorpe and Elaine Macauley. Their boss is played by Alan Morton whose sexist attitudes are sure to provoke some reactions from the females in the audience!

Office snitch Roz is played by Sandra McElhinney and look out for some lovely cameo roles by Kate Porter, Peter Vamos, Nathan Hernberg and Brenda Tosh.

Also in the cast of 9 to 5 The Musical are Andy Lynn, Stevie Black, Peter Olphert and young Oliver Keys.

The enthusiastic adult chorus is also joined on stage by a fantastic children’s chorus who feature throughout the show.

As well as the title song 9 to 5 which opens and closes the show, the musical features some incredibly popular Dolly Parton numbers such as Backwoods Barbie and Shine Like the Sun.

The show is directed by Kerry Kane who also designed the imaginative setting for the production, using a combination of scenery and specially created projections to recreate the era of the 1970s. She is assisted by John McDowell while Musical Director is Andrew Robinson with Karen Todd as choreographer.

Book tickets now by calling the Riverside Theatre Box Office on 028 70 123 123 or book online via tickets@riversidetheatre.org.uk

You’ve seen the film, you know the song, now see the musical. Altogether now...”working 9 to 5, what a way to make a living!”