Appeal after man in his sixties injured in car park incident in Limavady

Police in Limavady are appealing for witnesses after a man in his sixties was injured following an incident in a car park in the town.

The incident is understood to have occurred in the Newtown Square car park in the town centre.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of assault and criminal damage following an incident in a car park in the Market Street area of Limavady around 3.45pm yesterday afternoon, Friday 13 January.

“A man, aged in his 60’s, was treated in hospital for injuries to his hands as a result.

“The suspect was interviewed and subsequently released on police bail pending further enquiries.”

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact officers in Limavady on 101, quoting reference number 739 of 13/01/17.

Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.