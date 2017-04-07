Anger at disgusting Newbuildings break-in

DUP MLA Gary Middleton has condemned those responsible for vandalising the community centre in Newbuildings during an overnight break-in.

He said: “I am deeply angered by the vandalism that occurred over night in Newbuildings Community centre. The Community Centre provides valuable services catering for young and old and is a real asset to Newbuildings.

“This thoughtless and disgusting act is not acceptable and should not have happened. I would strongly urge anyone with any information to contact the PSNI on 101.”