Anchors aweigh as TitanicDance returns to the Forum

The Millennium Forum’s hugely successful Irish dance musical extravaganza, TitanicDance, will return to the stage later this year as it embarks on its first UK/Ireland tour.

The hit show will perform at the Millennium Forum from Thursday, September 28 to Saturday, September 30 and tickets have just gone on sale from the Box Office. To book, call 71 264455 or visit www.millenniumforum.co.uk.

TitanicDance is an Irish Musical Dance sensation that tells the story of the world’s most famous ship from its beginning in the Belfast shipyard to its tragic end in the Atlantic Ocean.

Produced by Millennium Forum Productions, it first took audiences in Ireland by storm when it opened at the Odyssey Arena, Belfast in 2014 to standing ovations before enjoying a sell-out run at the Millennium Forum in Derry. This is not just an Irish dance show; it’s an emotional journey of hope, aspiration, love, heartbreak and sadness that will mesmerise audiences everywhere.

Last year, the show enjoyed a hugely successful tour of China where its appearance at the China International Folk Arts Festival in Qinghai enabled it to be seen by a live audience of over one billion people. It will return to China later this year for a five week tour. In November 2016, TitanicDance made its inaugural visit to the US where it performed at the Branson Events Center in Missouri to numerous standing ovations.

For more information on TitanicDance visit www.TitanicDance.com. TitanicDance is supported by the Arts Council NI and the British Council.