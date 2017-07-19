Alleged drugs dealer missed out on Twelfth, court told

An alleged drugs supplier returned to custody after flouting a mobile phone ban was just filming a loyalist band parade for his Brazilian girlfriend, the High Court heard today.

Paul Edgar, 31, missed out on the cultural highlight of his year - the Twelfth of July march - because of the “incredibly stupid” decision to record a procession the night before, a defence lawyer said.

Edgar, of Claragh Court in Strathfoyle, Co Londonderry, was readmitted to bail with a warning that he may be kept in prison for any further breaches.

He faces charges of possessing and being concerned in the supply of cocaine, supplying cannabis, having Class B drugs and handling stolen goods.

The alleged offences relate to searches carried out at his home after police stopped a BMW car he was in on April 27.

Prosecution counsel said quantities of drugs, cannabis grinders, scales and list of names and monetary values were seized.

Messages and contacts from 365 pages of phone reports have still to be fully examined, the court heard.

Edgar had been granted bail back in April, with conditions including a prohibition on keeping a mobile.

But the prosecutor said he was detained again when police spotted him with a phone in Castlederg on the Eleventh Night.

Sean Doherty, defending, argued that Edgar had been innocently filming a parade through the village for his Dublin-based Brazilian girlfriend.

“This man is proud of his loyal and Orange cultural background,” the barrister said.

“He explained to her a little about it and she asked him to record part of the band parade and send it to her in a message.”

Mr Doherty insisted his client denies any involvement in commercial drugs supply, and only purchased the phone that day.

He told the High Court Edgar ended up paying a significant penalty in missing the main Orange Order parade.

“This man looks forward to the Twelfth of July every year, it’s the most important day in his cultural existence,” he added.

“He was incredibly stupid in taking the action that he did.”

Granting Edgar bail once more, Madam Justice McBride stressed he may not get another chance.

She told him: “If you continue to behave the way you have then you will find yourself spending many more days (in Maghaberry prison).”