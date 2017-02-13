Alert over car 'acting suspiciously' in Londonderry

Police in Londonderry have issued an alert following a report of a car acting suspiciously in the Creggan area of the city.

A PSNI spokesperson said police received a report about an incident in the Greenwalk area on the evening of Thursday, February 9.

It was reported that the vehicle, a black estate car, was driving slowly in the area.

A girl who felt the car was acting suspiciously went to a friend’s house in the Melmore Gardens area.

Inspector Greg Smyth said: "Although no criminal offences have been identified at this time, enquiries into this report are ongoing.

"I would ask the driver of the car, or anyone who knows anything about this incident, to contact Strand Road Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 237 of 10/02/17."