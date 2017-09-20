Action Mental Health launch new campaign

Translink and charity partner Action Mental Health have launched a new campaign focussing on the health and social benefits of using public transport for the daily commute.

Supporting Translink’s Go Healthy! initiative, Action Mental Health have been working with the transport provider to help staff and passengers de-stress and learn relaxation techniques.

As part of the new ‘Journey to Good Mental Health’ campaign, Translink is highlighting key messages to passengers and staff that also support the Public Health Agency’s 5 Steps to Wellbeing initiative – 1. Connect, 2. Be Active, 3. Take Notice, 4. Keep Learning and 5. Give.

Translink’s campaign highlights how using public transport enables more time to socialise and relax and helps people who may feel lonely or isolated to connect with their local community. It also promotes ‘active travel’ by walking to the bus stop or train station providing daily exercise – all steps that support good mental health.

For information on Translink’s partnership with Action Mental Health www.translink.co.uk/amh/ and deatils of Autumn offers www.translink.co.uk/specialoffers/