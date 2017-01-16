A wave of intrigue created by new single

Talented Strabane singer/songwriter/multi instruementaliust Emer Maguire has just released her debut single ‘Belfast’.

The track is already receiving quite a bit of attention with airplay on BBC Radio Ulster’s Across The Line, where it was promoted as ‘Track for the day’ . The track has also been played live on air on shows such as BBC Radio Ulster’s The Arts Show, and Belfast 89fm.

Emere, who attended Lumen Christi on Bishop Street for a number of years has been described as a force to be reckoned with. Her music is a blend of soulful indie folk mixed with enough intelligent pop to propel her into the mainstream.

This inimitable style coupled with a live performance fuelled by looped vocals, driving guitar rhythms and live drums sets Emer apart from other singer songwriters.

‘Belfast’ has started to cause a wave of intrigue across the UK and Ireland and you can listen to Emer ’s debut single ‘Belfast’ here: https://soundcloud.com/scratchmyprogress/emer-maguire-belfast