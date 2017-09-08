A pizza the fundraising action from Domino’s

Domino’s stores in Magherafelt, Coleraine, Omagh, Waterside and Cityside handed over a cheque for £690 to the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospital on following a recent fundraising drive.

Domino’s stores in Northern Ireland created an exclusive online deal “The NI Children’s Hospice Deal” and donated £1 from every deal sold to the hospice.

Receiving the donation on behalf of Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice, Corporate Fundraising Manager, Jonathan Lamberton said: “Domino’s has been supporting the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice for a number of years and we

are delighted that this exclusive pizza deal has proved successful in the first few months. This generous donation will enable Children’s Hospice to provide Hospice at Home, specialist nursing care to children and young people with a life-limiting illness, making a significant difference to the families we care for.”

Justin Quirke from Domino’s Magherafelt, Omagh, Coleraine, Riverside and Cityside commented: “We are delighted to have raised some much needed dough for Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice. As a brand, we pride ourselves on supporting the local community and we hope that our contribution will help to make a real difference.”