A level success at Loreto College

Loreto College Coleraine has been celebrating its best ever A Level results, with students from the College surpassing the A Level performance of every other year group in the school’s history.

Speaking on A Level results day, Loreto College Principal Mr Michael James said: “I am absolutely delighted with the performance of our ‘A’ Level students who, this year, have produced our best set of A Level results ever.

Girls from Loreto College who achieved three A grades or better at A Level.

“Every pupil achieved passes in all of their subjects, with an outstanding 91.3% achieving three or more grades A* - C. 47% of all grades achieved by our students were A* or A grades and over 80% of all grades achieved were a grade B or better.

“This is a fantastic reward for all of our students and their teachers and I am delighted that we have been able to build on a very successful set of results from last year.

“Among our top performers, twenty-seven students achieved the fantastic standard of 3 A grades or better, with Maggie McBride, Mark Cassidy, Emma Crossley

and Sean Quinn achieving three A* grades or better.

Boys from Loreto College who achieved three A grades or better at A Level.

“I congratulate all our students and their teachers for these wonderful results and thank them for their hard

work and dedication throughout the past year.”

Loreto College students Emma Crossley, Sean Quinn, Mark Cassidy and Maggie McBride, who all achieved three A* grades or better at A Level.