60-year-old woman headbutted by man who tried to tap cigarette

A sixty-year-old woman was left shaken after being headbutted by a man who tried to tap a cigarette off her at the weekend.

At approximately 11pm, the woman was outside her Primity Crescent home in Newbuildings when she was approached by two males and a female.

One of the males asked the woman for a cigarette and, when she refused, the male headbutted her.

The woman suffered bruising to her forehead and was left shaken by the incident.

Constable Philpott said: “The male who assaulted the woman is believed to be in his early 20’s, of slim build and had a local accent.

“He is described as being 5 foot 10’ tall, and was wearing navy jeans with a multi coloured T-shirt and has a tight hair cut with light hair swept to one side. The male also wore a black stud earring and a gold necklace.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area and who witnessed the incident, or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation. Detectives at Strand Road can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference number 1000 16/07/17.

“Information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”