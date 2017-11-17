£5k scholarship for NWRC graduate

A graduate of North West Regional College (NWRC) who is now studying Physiotherapy at Cardiff University, has been awarded a J P McManus scholarship worth £5,500.

Ashleigh Newton who graduated from NWRC with a Level 3 Extended Diploma in Health Sciences is one of six Further Education graduates who have been selected to receive the award at a ceremony taking place at University of Limerick on November 25.

The All Ireland Scholarships are awarded annually to the top-performing students in receipt of the Educational Maintenance Allowance (EMA), who reside in Northern Ireland (NI) and attend a grant aided Post Primary School or Further Education (FE) College in NI.

“I am absolutely delighted to have been chosen to receive this grant,” said Ashleigh.

“I was encouraged to apply to the JP McManus Trustees by my Year Head at NWRC Annmarie Hunter. “

Now studying for a BSc in Physiotherapy at Cardiff University, 21 years-old Ashleigh hopes to progress to a career in chartered physiotherapy in the health sector, and has aspirations to work in Sports Physio.”

She commented: “I decided to attend NWRC after my A Levels to improve my UCAS application and qualifications. The teachers at NWRC are a credit to themselves. I am particularly grateful to Annemarie Hunter and Karen Moore for their teaching, advice and guidance during my time there.

“I feel thatNWRC prepared me a lot for University and what level of work was expected by me when I got here.

“The NWRC also helped me gain a lot of extra qualifications such as CPR and manual handling, putting me one step ahead of my classmates.”