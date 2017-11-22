£3000 Acorn Fund inspire bursary for NWRC’s Conan

A Hospitality and Catering student who received a £3,000 bursary from the Acorn Fund, has chosen his lecturer at North West Regional College (NWRC) to become his mentor.

Conan Conwell is one of ten young people who received an Acorn Inspire Bursary, awarded to young people with different levels of ability in Londonderry who wish to pursue training and mentor support in an arts or culture discipline.

The 22 year-old, who has just completed a Level 3 course in Hospitality and Catering, has selected award winning chef and NWRC lecturer Emmett McCourt to help to guide him to a career in the food industry. Conan, who suffers from a heart condition and epilepsy, revealed that the valuable career guidance and inspiration Emmett McCourt has given him to date led to him selecting him as his mentor.

He said: “From my first day at NWRC I built up a rapport with Emmett. He gave me the opportunity to experience so many things in Hospitality and Catering. My medical condition means I am unable to drive myself, however with Emmett I have been able to travel around Ireland and learn so much about food culture and heritage.

“Next year Emmett and I hope to visit India and learn as much as I can about the food culture over there.”