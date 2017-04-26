£300 fine for driving offences

A 27-years-old Pennyburn man, pulled over by police, for failing to wear a seat belt and driving with a defective light and no Vehicle Test Certificate has been fined £350.

Brian Daly, of McCartney Park, was observed driving a white van on the Greenhaw Road with no seat belt on February 1, Derry Magistrate’s Court heard.

He was followed across the Foyle Bridge by police who eventually pulled him over in the Waterside, a PPS solicitor told the court.

He was fined £100 for each of the offences and three penalty points were endorsed on his licence.