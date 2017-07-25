£168,000 road scheme for Rossdowney Road

A £168,000 road improvement scheme on the Rossdowney Road, Waterside, is set to get underway next Monday, July 31.

The scheme, which will involve the resurfacing and reconstruction of 500m of the B530 Rossdowney Road is due for completion by August 31.

To help ensure the safety of road users and contractors the road will be closed from August 18 to 31 from 8am to 6pm.

Access for local residents and businesses will be accommodated.

A diversion route via the C581 Woodburn Park and A6 Dungiven Road and vice versa will be available.

The Department for Infrastructure says it has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise any inconvenience to the public.

They do, however, advise that motorists should expect delays and allow additional time when planning any journey.

The above work is subject to favourable weather conditions and the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

For more information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.TrafficwatchNI.com.