A local church and charity is celebrating 137 years of transforming lives.

The Salvation Army on Carlisle Road marked the milestone by hosting the Ireland Divisional Youth Band who led a day of celebrations on Sunday, September 24.

Church leader Lieutenant Julia Mapstone said: ‘The event was a wonderful opportunity for our church to thank God for the last 137 years, but also gave us a chance to say thank you to the local community who continue to be so supportive of our work.’

In addition to church service every Sunday, The Salvation Army runs a charity shop on John Street, two parent and toddler groups, a breakfast club and supper club and also provides emergency food and clothing for people in need.

Every Christmas the church and charity runs the Family Appeal to help provide presents and/or a food hamper to make sure that people do not go without at Christmas.

“The Salvation Army is dedicated to caring for the entire community, and is well known as place where people from all walks of life and backgrounds will find a welcome” Lieutenant Julia added.

“Our work within the community is dependent on the generosity of so many within the city.”

As well as the 10.30 am service, there was also an Open Air in the Craft Village followed by a march back to the hall where a Praise Meeting was held.

The Salvation Army is an international Christian church and registered charity which has been transforming lives throughout the last 150 years.

Working in 128 countries worldwide The Salvation Army offers friendship, practical help and support for people at all levels of need. mmm