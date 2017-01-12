Translink plans better service with new tickets and bus stops

The local business has reached out to the people of Londonderry, asking for public feedback ahead of its new look.

Translink has met with members of the public to discuss proposals for a new brand colour, name and logo design on bus services in Londonderry.

Astrid Conville, Paul Gillespie, Translink and the Mayor of Derry, Alderman Hilary McClintock (Lorcan Doherty / Presseye.com)

The new look will reflect the city’s vibrancy and success, as it aims to represent an ‘attractive modern bus service that keeps the city on the move, supporting the growth and prosperity of the area.’

Translink is also planning local service enhancements, better service integration, new tickets, bus stops and directional signage in its efforts to ensure that their services are the first choice of travel in Northern Ireland.