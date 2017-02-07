NI Science Fest for Londonderry

Zombie-ologists, ugly animals, scientists, musicians and cocktail mixologists are set to descend on Londonderry later this month as part of the third annual Northern Ireland Science Festival.

This year’s annual showcase for the wonders of science, technology, engineering and mathematics will see more than 45 events taking place around the city.

There’s a vast array of events to interest all ages. For adults, the ‘Sipp Up in a Brewery’ takes place on Saturday February 18 - this is a unique walking and beer sampling tour showcasing the incredible science behind brewing beer in some of the North West’s best breweries. Also following the foodie theme for adult audiences is ‘The Sustainable Menu’ at Brown’s Restaurant on Tuesday, February 21. This involves a six-course tasting menu of sustainable produce.

Younger kids can also explore the science behind their food with FlavourSenseNation on Sunday, February 26. This is an exciting new interactive event that takes your taste buds on a roller-coaster ride through the senses, exploring your taste, smell, touch, sight and hearing and see how they react with each other when different sounds, smells and textures are thrown into the mix.

Teenagers can look forward to ‘Zombie Science: Worst Case Scenario’ at the Playhouse Theatre on Friday, February 17. This is the world’s first fully certified interactive tutorial on how to survive the Zombie apocalypse!

For audiences of all ages, the NI Science Festival Roadshow is a hands-on event taking place at the Foyle Arena on Saturday, February 25 and will see experiments, robots, 3D printers, 2D games, apps and more.

Exhibitions, craft workshops, science-themed films, cocktail evenings as well as the ever-popular ‘Ugly Animals Roadshow’ will also take place throughout the city from February 16-26.

For further info and ticketing, log on to http://www.nisciencefestival.com