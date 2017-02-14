Digital expert for Enterprise Week

The Director of Digital at Virgin Media Business, Stephen Wind-Mozley is set to join the experienced line up of professionals announced for Derry City and Strabane District Council’s 2017 Enterprise Week.

With a packed programme of events, sponsored by Virgin Media Business, taking place from Monday, March 6 until Friday, March 10 in a number of locations throughout the city and district, Stephen will be adding to the variety of workshops, talks and activities scheduled and sharing his own experiences and insights in digital marketing opportunities for businesses.

On Monday March 6 at the Guildhall, Stephen will open the five day event with two workshops on ‘The 7Cs of Digital Marketing’ and ‘Unlocking your potential’ with a question and answer session also included, taking place from 11.30am. See www.derrystrabane.com/enterpriseweek for more information.