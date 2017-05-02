Council’s Blue Plaque programme unveiled

A five year ‘Blue Plaque’ programme for the city and district was launched at the Tower Museum on Thursday last by the Ulster History Circle and Derry City and Strabane District Council following the unanimous approval of the project by Council’s Business and Culture committee members.

Councillors agreed at the Council meeting to support a proposed five year programme plan for the erection of Blue Plaques by the Ulster History Circle in the Derry Strabane District Council area.

A total of six candidates were presented for special recognition including; Francis Ledwidge (1887 - 1917) an Irish poet and soldier, killed in 1917 at Boezibnge in Belgium. Ledwidge was stationed for six months during 1916 in Ebrington Barracks with the Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers; Annie Russell Maunder (1868 - 1947), an Irish astronomer and mathematician, born in Strabane; Mrs E.H. O’Doherty, founder of the Féis Dhoíre Cholmcílle in the city; Brigadier General Ambrose Ricardo (1866 - 1923), who held a distinguished war record and cofounded the Londonderry Féis; Dorothy Parke (1904 - 1990), a teacher and composer whose pieces are still performed at the Féis, her collection of songs, ‘By Winding Roads’ remains popular in many primary schools, she was born on Dunfield Road, Londonderry. The Ulster History Circle also gained approval to unveil a plaque at the Tower Museum to Mabel Remington Colhoun (1905 - 1992), Archaeologist, historian and educationalist.

For further details on the Blue Plaque programme within the Derry City and Strabane District Council area visit www.derrystrabane.com.